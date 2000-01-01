Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Smaller Companies Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of small sized companies across the world. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalisation of under £10 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in companies that are not small sized companies, as well as in other eligible asset classes. Other eligible asset classes are collective investment schemes (which may include Liontrust managed funds), other transferable securities, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments.