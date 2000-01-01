Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Technology Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth.The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of technology and telecommunications companies across the world. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are anywhere within the GICS Information Technology and Communication Services sectors. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in other companies where technology is an integral element of the business, as well as in other eligible asset classes. Other eligible asset classes are collective investment schemes (which may include Liontrust managed funds), other transferable securities, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments.