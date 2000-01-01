Liontrust Income B Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History5.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha1.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.24%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032325101
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Income Fund is to generate income with the potential for long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of UK companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the UK.