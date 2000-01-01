Liontrust India C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.10
- 3 Year alpha-8.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI India NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.40%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1L6DV51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust India Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Indian companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in India.