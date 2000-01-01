Liontrust Japan Opportunities B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-6.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.23%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032076159
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Japan Opportunities Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Japanese companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in Japan.