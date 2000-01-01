Liontrust Latin America C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha5.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B909HH53
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Latin America Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Latin American companies. These are companies in countries which, at the time of purchase, appear anywhere in the MSCI EM Latin America index.