Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher level of income relative to prevailing interest rates. The Fund may invest directly in individual securities managed by a variety of external investment mandates and through collective investment schemes. Initially, the Fund is likely to be invested totally in collective investment schemes and as the Fund develops the ACD will use a strategy of the combination of both external investment mandates and collective investment schemes to achieve the Fund’s objective.The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, derivatives and deposits directly and/or indirectly through collective investment schemes. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the COLL Sourcebook.