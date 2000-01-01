Liontrust MA Active Prog A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.19
- 3 Year alpha-0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.37%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupArchitas
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7JBSW09
Investment Strategy
The objective of this Fund is to achieve capital and income growth over the medium to long term. The Fund will invest in both UK and overseas authorised collective investment schemes.The Fund will invest in a mix of collective investment schemes but they will be primarily funds investing in the UK and primarily in equities but with the option to invest in some fixed interest investments.The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, derivatives and deposits directly and/or indirectly through collective investment schemes. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the COLL Sourcebook.