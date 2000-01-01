Investment Strategy

The objective of this Fund is to achieve capital and income growth over the medium to long term. The Fund will invest in both UK and overseas authorised collective investment schemes.The Fund will invest in a mix of collective investment schemes but they will be primarily funds investing in the UK and primarily in equities but with the option to invest in some fixed interest investments.The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, derivatives and deposits directly and/or indirectly through collective investment schemes. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the COLL Sourcebook.