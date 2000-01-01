Liontrust MA Blended Reserve S Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-2.06
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupArchitas
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BCZW5C13

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a return for investors over the medium to long term based on a combination of capital growth and income and with a low volatility level. The Fund will invest primarily in collective investment schemes, to deliver exposure to a range of asset classes.The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits and derivative instruments. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing and hedging.The Fund may use derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .