Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve a return for investors over the medium to long term based on a combination of capital growth and income and with a below median volatility level through exposure to a diversified range of asset classes. The actual financial instruments held by the Fund will, wherever practicably possible, be of a ‘passive’ nature: that is to say, collective investment schemes or other financial instruments that seek to track the performance of investment indices. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits, derivative instruments and, or indirectly through, collective investment schemes. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing, cash holdings and hedging.