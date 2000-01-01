Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve medium to long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest primarily in collective investment schemes to deliver exposure primarily to the shares of companies listed in the UK. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, deposits and derivative instruments. Use may be made of stock-lending, borrowing and hedging.The Fund may use derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for Efficient Portfolio Management.