Liontrust Macro Equity Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B88W5T75
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Liontrust Macro Equity Income Fund is to provide Unitholders with a rising level of income, together with capital growth. In order to meet this objective, it is intended that the target yield will be in excess of 110% of the yield of the FTSE All-Share index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the target range may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence In providing an above average level of income, particular attention will be paid towards capital security and maintenance. There is no restriction on the economic sectors or geographical areas in which the Fund may invest, however, the investments will be predominantly in ordinary shares of UK companies, although the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, warrants, money market instruments and deposits.