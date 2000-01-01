Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Liontrust Macro Equity Income Fund is to provide Unitholders with a rising level of income, together with capital growth. In order to meet this objective, it is intended that the target yield will be in excess of 110% of the yield of the FTSE All-Share index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the target range may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence In providing an above average level of income, particular attention will be paid towards capital security and maintenance. There is no restriction on the economic sectors or geographical areas in which the Fund may invest, however, the investments will be predominantly in ordinary shares of UK companies, although the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, warrants, money market instruments and deposits.