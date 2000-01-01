Liontrust Macro UK Growth I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-1.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MVBY07

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Liontrust Macro UK Growth Fund is to provide Unitholders with a combination of long term (at least 5 years) capital growth and a measure of income derived from a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK equities and bonds.

