Liontrust Macro UK Growth I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-1.42
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DB7264
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Liontrust Macro UK Growth Fund is to provide Unitholders with a combination of long term (at least 5 years) capital growth and a measure of income derived from a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK equities and bonds.