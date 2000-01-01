Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce a monthly income yield which together with capital growth will be in excess of the IBOXX GBP Corporates (5-15Y) index over the long term (rolling 5 years periods). The Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets which predominantly comprises corporate bonds, and also includes government bonds, whilst at the same time actively managing the interest rate exposure of the Fund. The Fund will pay interest distributions monthly. The Fund will hold investment-grade sterling corporate bonds, government bonds, non-sterling investment-grade corporate bonds and relevant derivative instruments. In addition the Fund may also invest from time to time in sub-investment grade bonds, covered bonds and preference shares. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, other transferable securities and other debt instruments, cash and near cash deposits, warrants and money-market instruments.