Liontrust Russia A Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Liontrust
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B04H0T52
Benchmark
MSCI Russia 10-40 NR LCL
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Russia Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Russian companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in Russia.
