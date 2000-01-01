Liontrust Russia C Acc GBP

  • Yield History3.72%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.02
  • 3 Year alpha2.51
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Russia 10-40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B86WB793

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Russia Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Russian companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in Russia.

