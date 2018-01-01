Interactive Investor
Liontrust Special Situations A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

UK All Companies

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Liontrust

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B87GRQ11

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund will invest at least 90% of in companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct significant business in the United Kingdom (UK). The Fund will typically invest 90% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets), corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits.

Latest News

