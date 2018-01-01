Liontrust Special Situations A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund will invest at least 90% of in companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct significant business in the United Kingdom (UK). The Fund will typically invest 90% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets), corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits.