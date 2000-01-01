Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Special Situations Fund is to provide long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth. To achieve this aim, the Fund will invest primarily in a concentrated portfolio of UK companies’ shares. The Fund will invest where the fund manager believes there are the greatest opportunities to provide long term capital growth. The Fund will not be restricted in choice of investment by either size or sector. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its property in units or shares in collective investment schemes. The Fund is permitted to use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and for investment purposes.