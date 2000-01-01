Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.59%
- 3 Year sharpe1.41
- 3 Year alpha1.82
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030029069
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a high level of investment income. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions.