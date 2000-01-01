Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.41
  • 3 Year alpha1.82
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030029069

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a high level of investment income. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions.

