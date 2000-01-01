Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 6 Grs Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.51%
- 3 Year sharpe1.36
- 3 Year alpha1.6
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BPH312
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a high level of investment income. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions.