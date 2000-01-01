Liontrust Sust Fut Defesv Mgd 3 Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.97%
- 3 Year sharpe1.61
- 3 Year alpha5.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMN90742
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims for income and some long term capital appreciation. It may also invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions. Typically, 45% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund will be invested in global equities and 55% in bonds and cash.