Liontrust Sust Fut Glbl Gr 2 Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.28%
- 3 Year sharpe1.40
- 3 Year alpha2.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030030067
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims for long term capital appreciation. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions. Typically, at least 90% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund will be invested in global equities with up to 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund being invested in bonds and cash. All investments will be expected to conform to our social and environmental criteria.