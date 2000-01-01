Investment Strategy

The Fund aims for long term capital appreciation. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions. Typically, at least 90% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund will be invested in global equities with up to 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund being invested in bonds and cash. All investments will be expected to conform to our social and environmental criteria.