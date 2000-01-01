Liontrust Sust Fut Mgd 2 Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe1.46
- 3 Year alpha4.92
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030030398
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims for long term capital appreciation and income. It invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions. Typically, between 45% and 85% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund will be invested in global equities with up to 55% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund being invested in bonds and cash.