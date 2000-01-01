Investment Strategy

The Fund aims for long term capital appreciation. It may invest in any of the following financial instruments in order to achieve its investment objective: transferable securities, money-market instruments, units in collective investment schemes, deposits and derivatives and forward transactions. Diversified investment within the UK equity market. Individual security selections will be based on price and long term total return prospects of companies which meet defined ethical considerations and which will benefit from improvements in environmental standards and a shift towards a more sustainable economic system.