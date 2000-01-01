Liontrust UK Growth I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha2.68
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B56BDS09

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust UK Growth Fund is to provide long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth through a portfolio of mainly United Kingdom (“UK”) equities but with the option of investing part of the portfolio overseas.

Latest news

