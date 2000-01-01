Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund is to provide long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth by investing primarily in small UK companies. To achieve this aim, the Fund will invest primarily in a portfolio of UK domiciled small companies. The majority of the Fund will be invested in UK domiciled companies with a market capitalisation of less than £150m. Companies within the Fund that grow above a market capitalisation of £250m will be held until suitable replacement investments are found or until such time as the Manager deems it to be in Unitholders’ interest to dispose of them. The Fund may also hold larger companies, or invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its property in units or shares in collective investment schemes. The Fund is permitted to use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.