Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust UK Mid Cap Fund is to generate long-term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of medium sized companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct significant business in the UK. Medium sized companies are those which, at the time of purchase, are listed within the bottom twenty of the FTSE 100, anywhere within the FTSE 250 ex Invt Trust Index, or the top fifty of the FTSE SmallCap ex Invt Trust Index based on index weighting.