Liontrust UK Opportunities C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.44
- 3 Year alpha-0.8
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8L76S53
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust UK Opportunities Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of UK companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled or conduct significant business in the UK.