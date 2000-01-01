Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund is to provide long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth by investing primarily in smaller UK companies displaying a high degree of Intellectual Capital and employee motivation through equity ownership in their business model. To achieve this aim, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of UK smaller companies’ shares, the majority of which are contained within the FTSE Small Cap., the FTSE Fledgling and the AIM indices. Companies within the Fund that graduate into the FTSE 250 Index will be held until a suitable replacement company is found. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its property in units or shares in collective investment schemes. The Fund is permitted to use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and for investment purposes.