Liontrust US Income C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.41%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha-1.66
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B909H978
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Liontrust US Income Fund is to generate income with the potential for long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of US companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the US. Stocks are selected with a focus on income and the potential for capital growth.