Liontrust US Opportunities C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.13%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha-1.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7K9LQ88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust US Opportunities Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of US companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the US.