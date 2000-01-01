Lloyds Investment Funds Limited Hi Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.11%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha0.04
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx EUR NonSovereigns TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupLloyds Investment Fund Managers Ltd
- DomicileJersey
- ISINGB0001094027
Investment Strategy
The Investment aims to seek a high income from a spread of fixed interest securities. The Fund will normally hold a relatively wide range of securities in order to keep a low level of exposure to individual bond issues other than government securities. The Fund may also hold a substantial part of its assets in bank deposits and money market instruments from time to time. The Fund is permitted to invest in securities denominated in currencies other than sterling.