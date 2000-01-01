Lloyds Investment Funds Limited Hi Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.05
  • 3 Year alpha0.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx EUR NonSovereigns TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.04%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupLloyds Investment Fund Managers Ltd
  • DomicileJersey
  • ISINGB0001094027

Investment Strategy

The Investment aims to seek a high income from a spread of fixed interest securities. The Fund will normally hold a relatively wide range of securities in order to keep a low level of exposure to individual bond issues other than government securities. The Fund may also hold a substantial part of its assets in bank deposits and money market instruments from time to time. The Fund is permitted to invest in securities denominated in currencies other than sterling.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .