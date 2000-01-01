Loomis Sayles Strategic Inc H-N/A GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha5.35
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc US Agg Bond TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupNatixis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B92F0M74

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund (the “Fund”) is to achieve high income with a secondary objective of long-term growth of capital. In order to meet its objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing securities (including below investment-grade securities1, or “junk bonds”) with a focus on corporate, convertible and government bonds on a global basis, including emerging markets.

