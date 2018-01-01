Magna EM Income and Growth B GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Magna EM Income and Growth B GBP Inc fund

Global Emerging Markets

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Charlemagne Capital

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00B8QB4001

Benchmark

MSCI EM NR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Investment Objective of the Magna EM Income & Growth Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in companies with high dividend yield plus capital growth. The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument.