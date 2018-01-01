Magna EM Income and Growth B GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global Emerging Markets
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Charlemagne Capital
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00B8QB4001
Benchmark
MSCI EM NR USD
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Investment Objective of the Magna EM Income & Growth Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in companies with high dividend yield plus capital growth. The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth.
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News