Magna Emerging Markets Div B GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.22
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF2.05%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupFiera Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B8QB4001
Investment Strategy
The Investment Objective of the Magna Emerging Markets Dividend Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in companies with high dividend yield plus capital growth. The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth.