Majedie Asset Mgmt US Equity Z GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha0.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupMajedie Asset Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BNGWY083

Investment Strategy

To produce capital growth over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of primarily US equities

