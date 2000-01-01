Man GLG Absolute Value Profl CX £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3 Month LIBOR (GBP)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupMan Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF1X8084
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide an absolute return from an actively managed portfolio in all market conditions (net of fees) in excess of 3-Month GBP LIBOR (over one year calendar periods).