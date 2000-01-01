Man GLG Absolute Value Profl CX £ Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3 Month LIBOR (GBP)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupMan Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF1X8084

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide an absolute return from an actively managed portfolio in all market conditions (net of fees) in excess of 3-Month GBP LIBOR (over one year calendar periods).

