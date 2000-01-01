Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide investors with positive returns through investments primarily in the United Kingdom securities markets measured in US Dollars for those classes denominated in US Dollars, in Euro for those classes denominated in Euro, in Sterling for those classes denominated in Sterling and in Japanese Yen for those classes denominated in Japanese Yen. The Portfolio will invest primarily in common stock and other equity and equity-linked securities of issuers in the United Kingdom or of issuers which derive a substantial part of their revenues from activities in the United Kingdom and may invest the remainder in equity and equity linked securities of issuers and on markets located outside the United Kingdom.