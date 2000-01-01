Investment Strategy

The fund’s investment objective is to provide investors with positive returns through investments primarily in the United Kingdom securities markets. The Portfolio will seek to achieve its objective by allocating all or substantially all of its assets in accordance with the investment approach outlined below. The Portfolio will implement its strategy by investing all or part of the net proceeds of Shares in (i) transferable securities (ii) exchange traded and OTC financial derivative instruments, and (iii) other eligible collective investment schemes as described in further detail below under the heading “Investment Instruments and Asset Classes”.