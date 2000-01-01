Man GLG Continental Eurp Gr PrfAcc£ H CH
Fund Info
- Yield History0.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha1.66
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupGLG Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYNRH370
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve above average long term capital growth through investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in the quoted securities of companies listed on European Stock Exchanges.