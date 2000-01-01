Man GLG Continental Eurp Gr Retail Acc A
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha4.31
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.65%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupGLG Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0119370
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to outperform (net of fees) the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index (GBP, GDTR) over rolling 5 year periods from an actively managed portfolio. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies listed on European stock exchanges.