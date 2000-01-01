Man GLG Continental Eurp Gr Retail Acc A

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha4.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.65%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupGLG Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0119370

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to outperform (net of fees) the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index (GBP, GDTR) over rolling 5 year periods from an actively managed portfolio. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies listed on European stock exchanges.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .