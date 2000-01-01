Man GLG Corporate Bond Profl Acc C

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.48
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl LC Corp TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupGLG Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0118851

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve an above average level of return (income and capital appreciation) by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in global investment grade bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .