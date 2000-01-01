Man GLG High Yield Opports Profl Inc D

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History6.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA EUR HY Constnd TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupGLG Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJK3W271

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing (as described below) in fixed and floating rate securities worldwide.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .