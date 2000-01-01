Man GLG Income Professional Acc C
Fund Info
- Yield History7.49%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.11
- 3 Year alpha2.53
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupMan Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0117C28
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve a level of income (gross of fees) above the FTSE All-Share Total Return (NDTR) Index over 1 year rolling periods and outperform (gross of fees) the FTSE All-Share Total Return (NDTR) Index over the long-term (over 5 year rolling periods).