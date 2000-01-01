Man GLG Income Professional Inc D

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History7.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.11
  • 3 Year alpha2.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupMan Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0117D35

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve a level of income (gross of fees) above the FTSE All-Share Total Return (NDTR) Index over 1 year rolling periods and outperform (gross of fees) the FTSE All-Share Total Return (NDTR) Index over the long-term (over 5 year rolling periods).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .