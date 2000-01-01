Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Profl Inc D

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.37
  • 3 Year alpha-4.01
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupGLG Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3F47512

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth through investing primarily in the quoted securities of companies operating in Japan.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .