Investment Strategy

The GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high total return for a suitable long term appreciation of the investor’s capital measured in US Dollars for those classes denominated in US Dollars, Euro for those classes denominated in Euro and Yen for those classes denominated in Yen. The Portfolio will invest primarily in securities of issuers in Japan or of issuers which derive a substantial part of their revenues from activities in Japan. The Portfolio will invest predominantly in common stocks, ADRs and other equity securities but may also invest in transferable money market securities (including certificates of deposit, commercial paper and bankers acceptances), fixed and floating rate government and corporate bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, preferred shares and other fixed income and equity linked investments, which may include but are not limited to such instruments as stock options and equity swaps, listed or traded on Recognised Markets.